International certification for GBPA department

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Building and Development Services at the Grand Bahama Port Authority received ISO 9001 certification, a globally recognised standard for quality management.

The certification aligns the company and the department with “best-in-class service,” the company said in a statement.

Last November, the BDS Department was tested against stringent ISO standards and succeeded on the first try.

The International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 ensures organisations consistently provide high-quality products and services.

Ian Rolle, GBPA president, said the achievement was significant and will improve services to their customers.

“The department has put into place effective processes that demonstrate our commitment to global standards of quality and continuous improvement and enable us to provide the highest standard of service to our customers daily,” he said.

Mr Rolle said customer experience will be enhanced through integration and streamlining of internal procedures and a commitment to continuous improvement.

He said that ISO standards will enhance their image and reputation and attract investors.

Glendia Sweeting, manager of quality assurance and special projects, said before initiating the process, the team conducted a comprehensive review and testing of existing practices and the implementation of improvements to overall efficiency and effectiveness.

“The BDS Department, in collaboration with the Quality Assurance Team, worked tirelessly to align processes, establish robust quality control measures, and document procedures to meet ISO 9001 exacting standards,” Ms Sweeting said.

“Strong leadership played a pivotal role in guiding the team through the certification process, ensuring everyone understood the significance of achieving ISO 9001 certification and was committed to the shared goal.”

Ms Sweeting said while the certification marks a momentous achievement, it also catalyzes continuous improvement across GBPA departments.

“ISO 9001 sets a very high standard of operating practices that serve as an example to teams across GBPA,” said Mr Rolle. “It highlights the positive outcomes that can be achieved through collaboration, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Other departments are encouraged to follow them, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation throughout the Grand Bahama Port Authority,” he said.