Junior achievers battle it out in speech contest

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

JUNIOR Achievers participated in their annual speech competition.

The event was hosted by Toastmasters Club 1600 and held at the Bahamas Red Cross Society.

Participants from New Providence, Andros, Eleuthera, and Grand Bahama spoke on “Preserving and Promoting Bahamian Culture” and incorporated theatrical elements in their 3-6 minute presentations.

Lester Arnett, a 12 grade student at Aquinas College and a JA New Providence, BOB Rise Achiever took home first prize.

Layla Leathen, 12 grade student at Grand Bahama Academy of Seventh Day Adventists and JA Grand Bahama, FOCOL Elite Achiever came second.

Kezia Johnson, 12 grade student at North Eleuthera High School and JA Eleuthera, Roaring Entrepreneurs Achievers and Leaders (R.E.AL) Achiever took home third prize.

Radisha Dawkins, 12 grade student at Central Andros High School and JA Andros, JA GAP Achiever came in fourth place.