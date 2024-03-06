Man charged over death of officer hit by car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 41-year-old man was charged yesterday with causing the death of Inspector Tomas McIntosh, a police officer whose organs were donated after he was declared brain dead following a car accident.

McIntosh was given a Hero’s Walk at Doctor’s Hospital last month after his family agreed to take him off life support.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Raymond Forbes with vehicular manslaughter yesterday.

Forbes is accused of hitting the 33-year-old with his vehicle while the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Sir Milo Butler Highway around 1pm on January 31.

After being informed that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), Forbes was granted $10,000 bail with one or two sureties.

His VBI will be served on June 24.

Tamara Pinder Mackey represented the accused.