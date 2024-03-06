Pintard vows to reform Crown land grants if elected

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he would pursue comprehensive land reform “to stimulate economic growth and development” if the FNM wins the next election.

“The FNM supports Crown grants to empower non-governmental organisations, including trade unions, to empower workers,” his party said in a statement yesterday after he met with several union leaders.

“This position is consistent with the FNM’s previously stated commitment to providing land for the construction of multi-purpose Junkanoo shacks for Junkanoo groups.”

The FNM met representatives of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress, including president Belinda Wilson and second vice president Wesley Ferguson.

“The union leaders made it clear that they’ve had enough of the tendency of policymakers to be accessible in opposition, but hands-off and occasionally disrespectful once in control of the government,” the FNM said. “The Opposition gave the union its word that it will remain accountable and accessible and will govern for all Bahamians when it returns to office.

“President Wilson raised concerns regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the prime minister and trade unions, emphasising the necessity for consistent engagement should the Opposition assume leadership. She further underlined the importance of the Opposition specifying which commitments it intends to stand by in writing.”

“Opposition Leader Michael Pintard assured union leaders of his party’s commitment to addressing the pressing issues brought forth by the unions, including matters related to Crown Land, a livable wage for workers, and the Pension Bill.

“The Free National Movement team is fortunate to benefit from the influence of several former national trade union leaders, many of whom serve in key positions in its organisation. Their experiences inform the FNM’s desire to amend existing labour-related legislation, shape new legislation around underaddressed issues such as pensions, and legislate benefits for members of the Orange Economy.

“All sides communicated concerns about the heavy-handed manner in which the Minister of Transport distributed and failed to account for the distribution of taxi plates.

“Mr Craig Bethel of the BPSU emphasised the importance of fair labour practices, calling for advancements in promotions, hazard pay, and the regularisation of contractual workers. Concerns were raised regarding the Pension Act, with a call for independent management and streamlined regulations.

“The BHCAWU challenged the Opposition to pay close attention to the nature of investments in the tourism sector and the Heads of Agreements the Government agrees to so we can ensure that workers and their representatives are not disadvantaged.”