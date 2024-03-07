Authorities will be able to issue environmental ‘spot fines’ when new regulations pass

By RASHAD ROLLE

AUTHORITIES will be able to issue spot fines ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for a variety of environmental infractions when legislators pass newly released environmental regulations.

Under the Environmental Planning and Protection (Spot Fines) Regulations, 2024, law enforcement officers could issue a $1,000 spot fine for the unauthorised use of single-use plastic bags, utensils, and styrofoam food containers.

Obstructing environmental officers or assaulting officers in the execution of their duty could result in a $5,000 fine.

A $10,000 fine could be issued for beginning project works without approval of a Certificate of Environmental Clearance, not complying with a Closed Area Order, or falsifying or providing misleading information.

A $15,000 fine could be issued for breaching a scientific research permit, unlawfully exporting or transferring biological resources and failing to comply with any condition specified in a permit.

Damaging coral reefs, failing to comply with a notice of non-protected wildlife, not complying with environmentally sensitive areas and species orders, not complying with a Pollution Control Permit, discharging hazardous substances in Bahamian waters, conducting research without a Scientific Research Permit, damaging the environment, unlawfully possessing biological resources, not complying with conditions specified in a certificate of environmental clearance and soliciting unauthorised confidential information could all incur a spot fine of $20,000.

Last year, environmentalist Joe Darville welcomed the government’s intention to introduce spot fines.

“That type of law is adequate and should have been in place a long time ago so that there is adequate compensation,” he said.