Authorities will be able to issue environmental ‘spot fines’ when new regulations pass

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
AUTHORITIES will be able to issue spot fines ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for a variety of environmental infractions when legislators pass newly released environmental regulations.
Under the Environmental Planning and Protection (Spot Fines) Regulations, 2024, law enforcement officers could issue a $1,000 spot fine for the unauthorised use of single-use plastic bags, utensils, and styrofoam food containers.
Obstructing environmental officers or assaulting officers in the execution of their duty could result in a $5,000 fine.
A $10,000 fine could be issued for beginning project works without approval of a Certificate of Environmental Clearance, not complying with a Closed Area Order, or falsifying or providing misleading information.
A $15,000 fine could be issued for breaching a scientific research permit, unlawfully exporting or transferring biological resources and failing to comply with any condition specified in a permit.
Damaging coral reefs, failing to comply with a notice of non-protected wildlife, not complying with environmentally sensitive areas and species orders, not complying with a Pollution Control Permit, discharging hazardous substances in Bahamian waters, conducting research without a Scientific Research Permit, damaging the environment, unlawfully possessing biological resources, not complying with conditions specified in a certificate of environmental clearance and soliciting unauthorised confidential information could all incur a spot fine of $20,000.
Last year, environmentalist Joe Darville welcomed the government’s intention to introduce spot fines.
“That type of law is adequate and should have been in place a long time ago so that there is adequate compensation,” he said.
Comments
Sickened 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Damn! The fines are higher than bail for murder or attempted murder. I guess government is setting the enforcement officers up to get shot? This government has lost its mind. Crazy greedy and for what? No bid, secret contracts.
bahamianson 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
So, what about freedom of information act? You'll can do this crap , but have no time to prevent political corruption? Well, we see what is important and what is not. The government has to be getting pressure from the larger bully countries for it to do this under the guise of night, just like they did with the law that mad3 homosexuality criminal.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
And keep them secret
Dawes 41 minutes ago
But we don't enforce any laws this this won't happen. We have laws to cover everything already but people still run red lights, bring stuff in without paying duty and politicians never disclose their wealth and nothing happens. This will just be added to the long list of those items on the books but not enforced.
