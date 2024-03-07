Bus and taxi drivers to see fare increase within weeks

By JADE RUSSELL

TRANSPORT and Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said bus and taxi drivers can expect to increase their fares in the coming weeks.

“Active consultations have been done with the Law Reform Commission to get the long-anticipated fees rolled out officially,” she said during her contribution to the mid-year budget debate yesterday in the House of Assembly.

“As minister, I share the frustration of taxi and bus drivers. However, we are diligently working on these matters. And I wish to also assure members of the public that we are cognizant of the need to balance the interests of all stakeholders. In short, we will keep public transportation affordable for all Bahamians – especially our students and senior citizens.”

Last November, Mrs Coleby-Davis said a 25-cent bus fare increase would be rolled out in the first quarter of this year. This would increase bus fares to $1.50.

Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s (UPTC) president, later told Tribune Business his members wanted the new increase implemented before Christmas.

Mrs Coleby-Davis announced in the House of Assembly last year that the government had agreed to give taxi drivers a 10 per cent fare increase.

In June, Bahamas Taxi Cab Union (BTCU) president Wesley Ferguson president said while the industry wanted a 25 per cent fare increase, it would settle for 10 per cent because “drivers are making money”.