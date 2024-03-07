Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Thompson dies age 96

Former Royal Bahamas Police Force Assistant Commissioner Paul Thompson has died, aged 96.

Trinidad-born Mr Thompson was 23 years old when he saw an advert in the Trinidad Guardian recruiting young men for the police force in The Bahamas. He later said it was the best decision of his life to apply for it.

Described at his 95th birthday celebration in 2022 by Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander as a “hero to our country” and a “legend” who has “made a huge impact” on many police officers, Mr Thompson was widely regarded as a cornerstone of the Bahamian police force both during his years of service and in retirement.

Among the changes he introduced was the ability for Bahamian officers to train overseas as part of efforts to improve the quality of the force, while he kept his Trinidadian connections alive by bringing musical artists from there to The Bahamas to perform.

Following his years in the police, he ran a private security company, while continuing to contribute to the debate on how to fight crime, both as a regular letter writer to The Tribune and as a trusted adviser to currently serving officers.

Mr Thompson, described as “the quintessential police officer”, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.