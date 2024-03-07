Four-year-old boy found dead after left ‘unattended’ in bath

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A four-year-old toddler was left unattended in a bathtub and later found dead by his guardians at an apartment complex on McKinney Avenue on Tuesday.

Police said yesterday that a 23-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were arrested and questioned in connection with the incident.

Police said the child was found with visible injuries.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe urged people not to jump to conclusions pending the autopsy results.

“I think the public needs to be patient,” he said. “I remember back in the late 90s and early 2000s when there was an allegation the child had been sexually abused. People were downtown, ready to lynch the parents, only to find out that the child had died of diarrhoea. So the pathologist will tell the police what the cause of death is, and that will assist them in concluding their investigation in that unfortunate matter.”