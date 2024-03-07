Pro boxer Carl Hield in pursuit of sixth pro win

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN pro boxer Carl Hield is set to get back in the ring next week Tuesday against Colombia’s Fabian Marimon in pursuit of his sixth straight pro win.

The matchup will take place in the super welterweight division in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Hield is going into the bout with a 5-0-0 win/loss/ draw record and remains locked in on his professional journey.

“First of all I want to give God thanks for the strength and opportunity which keeps me motivated and willing to achieve my goals. My mind- set is to go in there, do what I have to do and see if the knock-out comes. This guy is an experienced fighter with 19 wins and 11 losses and he has fought for a world title before. I am just trying to go in there and focus on what I did in training camp to get the victory,” Hield said.

Marimon has competed in 31 pro bouts and earned 13 wins via knockout. He currently owns a 19-11-1 win/loss/draw record and 68.42 percentage on knockouts.

The Colombian will be competing in his first bout of 2024 after taking a loss against the United Kingdom’s Mohammed Mehdi last October.

Hield is anticipating a tough fight against his next opponent. “Preparation has been going well even though it was a last minute call for the fight. It is gonna be an interesting fight because I fought right-handers my first five matches. Now I have a chance to compete in the pro game with a left hander,” he said.

The Bahamian pro boxer has lifted his hands in victory twice in 2024. In January, he defeated Colombian Jose Agustin Julio and followed it up with a win against Emilio Julio last month. Hield’s five pro bouts were all won via knockout.

He is enjoying every step of the journey and experiencing great progression along the way.

“I can say the journey is going well. Every fight, you can see that I am adapting to the pro styles. Once I get in more fights, I will start growing and hopefully be able to have a promoter or management team connect with me,” he said.

The undefeated boxer is always adamant about his pursuit of a world title. Recently, pro boxer Rashield Williams took home the National Boxing Association welterweight title against Uruguay’s Andres Viera.

Hield said Williams’ his latest accomplishment gave him more motivation. “It really motivated me more because training, being in the same gym and communicating with Rashield gives me more motivation to fight for a world championship. It shows me that if I went pro a long time ago I could have already fought for a world title but him winning gave me motivation to stick to the process to get a good ranking and be in a position to fight for a world title too,” he said.

Hield thanked Rollin’ Tyre Imports (Trinidad and Tobago), Jet Wave, J-Tech Windows, SO Management, the Bahamas Boxing Fed- eration and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture for their support.