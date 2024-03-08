Clubs & Societies March 8, 2024.

EDUKARTING BAHAMAS

EduKarting Bahamas held karting sprints and slalom racing at the BHRA Motorsports Park off Sport Centre Road on March 2-3.

Edukarting’s activities continue on Saturday in the lobby of Fusion cinema from 2-4pm with a chance to race against the Edukart Racers on arcade racing games.

ETA PSI OMEGA CHAPTER OF ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA SORORITY INC

Members of the Eta Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated had the honor of paying a courtesy call to Cynthia Pratt, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

During the visit, a concise history of the sorority along with an overview of the Chapter, highlighting the programs and initiatives carried out by the Eta Psi Omega chapter. Also discussed were future program plans in Nassau, The Bahamas and the chapter’s upcoming 46th Honours Day & Scholarship Programme.

The 2024 Honours Day and Scholarship Programme will be held April 4-7, and will honour the best and brightest high school 12th grade female students.

The charge given by Her Excellency was to continue the work within our community - Andrea E Institute, Willamae Pratt school for girls, working with young men and finding scholarships for students that do not meet a 3.0 GPA requirement and assisting our seniors with their technology needs.

GIRL GUIDES

Hundreds of Sunflowers, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and leaders from around The Bahamas spent the week of February 18-24 exploring the theme: Our World, Our Bahamas, Our Thriving Future.

In keeping with the mandate of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, our members examined, celebrated and made recommendations for a better world and country, while pledging to do their best to sustain our pristine environment and eliminate poverty. They learned, made friends and had fun in their frolic, revels, rally, Leadership Seminar and World Centres Progressive meal.

Gratitude is extended to Bishop Hulan Hanna, Shenique Smith, Nature Conservancy; Principal and staff of Nassau Christian Schools, and Dr Monique Hinsey; Principals of Xavier’s Lower School and Stapledon School; Principals of schools, Dr Jacqui Bend; President, Council, Commissioners, leaders, friends of Guiding; and parents for their support of our Association.

Special gratitude is extended to CIBC and SuperClubs Breezes for their significant contributions to the CIBC/BGGA Delaney Leadership Seminar for Girls.

KIWANIS CLUB OF OVER-THE-HILL

On Sunday, February 25, the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill led by president Dominique Gaitor, visited the historic Mission Baptist Church on Hay Street to celebrate our 49th annivesary of the organisation of our club.



Back in 1975, led by charter president David Bullard, members attended his church, Mission Baptist, with its senior pastor at that time the ledgendary Rev Dr RE Cooper Sr. Although our charter states September 24, 1975, it is traditionally celeberated in February since that was the date the actual charter certificate and meeting paraphernalia arrived in Nassau.



From that date to now, the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill has continued this tradition of celebrating our annivesary by visiting Mission Baptist Church. We also continue to concentrate our outreach in the Over-The-Hill community signified by our logo, St. Gregory’s Arch which represented Over-The-Hill community south of the arch.

We are also fortunate to still have one of our remaining charter members, Diamond Secretary Kevin Hanna, who has been active in our club for the past forty-nine years. We recently bid farewell to two charter members who died, namely Past Lieutenant Governor Nesbitt Higgins and Distinguish Lieutenant Governor Bertram Knowles. The Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill was organised on September 24th, 1975, and remains the only all men’s Kiwanis club in Sunshine Division 22, Bahamas, under the Eastern Cananda & Caribbean District of Kiwanis International.

ROTARY CLUB OF NASSAU

Members of the Disaster Management Committee of the Rotary Club of Nassau recently presented officials at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with emergency grab-and-go-bags and sleeping bags to help mitigate the negative impacts of natural disasters such as hurricanes.

Club officials say the donation to NEMA was indicative of the high level of importance they place on preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery to natural disasters such as hurricanes. The donation took place at NEMA’s Headquarters, Gladstone Road and NEMA Way.

NEMA’s director, Captain Stephen Russell, accepted the donation on behalf of the country’s disaster risk management team that presently comprises personnel from the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Disaster Risk Management Authority. The entities will merge to form the Disaster Risk Management Authority.

Also referred to as emergency supply kits, or ready-to-go kits, the donated bags contained tools and wellness equipment including flashlights, whistles, SOS Lights, compasses, first aid kits, emergency blankets, ponchos, hygiene kits and 10 feet of durable paracord rope, in addition to food bars, water purification tablets, and water pouches.

The bags are an essential component in the event a quick getaway may be needed. Disaster Risk Managers and Planners say a backpack or other small bag is best for these kits so that they can be easily carried in an island evacuation or if there is a need to seek public shelter, and should be kept where they can easily be reached -- at home, in the car, at work, or school.

Officials further advise that each family member should have their own Go-Bag containing 72 hours-worth of essential supplies. Kits should contain food that comes in easy to open cans or pop-top containers, bottled water, a first aid kit, tools, portable phone charger, walking shoes, rain coat, copies of important documents such as identification papers, insurance cards, medical information for dependents and/or minors, warm/dry clothing and bedding, a 3-7-day supply of life-saving medications as well as copies of prescriptions, pain relievers, and pet supplies for persons with pets.

Anti-bacterial wipes, masks/face coverings, hand sanitizer, emergency cash and work and/or medical gloves are also recommended, along with an AM/FM Radio with batteries, a list of emergency phone contact numbers and “comfort items” such as toys/games/books for young children.

In applauding the Rotary Club of Nassau for their partnership, Captain Russell took the opportunity to reiterate the need for preparedness ahead of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season which begins June 1 and ends November, 30. Tropical cyclone activity has been recorded as early as May in recent years, however.

“On behalf of Minister of State with responsibility for Disaster Risk Management, the Hon. Leon Lundy, and the management team at the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), I applaud your organization for this kind gesture,” Captain Russell said.

“Disasters such as hurricanes will come and they are expected to come more frequently and with more intensity. This is the reason why we continue to ensure, year-round, that our message of preparedness is heard across our archipelago. Grab and go bags are essential in the event citizens have to evacuate their homes and go into a shelter, or if we have to evacuate them from one island to another and into a shelter. This is a good start. We encourage citizens and residents who haven’t already done so, to not wait until the start of the hurricane season, or during the season, to prepare their bags,” Captain Russell added.