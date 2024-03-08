Mammogram Access Programme launches 'BeProActive Campaign'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Mammogram Access Programme (MAP) has launched a BeProActive Campaign to assist women in the public system to get breast cancer screening.

“The BeProActive Campaign: Bridging the Gaps to Revive Mammogram Screening in the Northern Bahamas” is in response to the recent suspension of mammography screening services at the Davies House facility.

Ms Nikeia Watson, founder of MAP, said they will assist 40 women in Women’s Month in March.

Participants are required to register and contribute $70, which is comparable to the cost of a mammogram at Davies House.

“To alleviate the financial burden, MAP will cover the remaining balance,” she said.

The “BeProactive” campaign is a collaboration effort involving the patients, generous sponsors, and MAP.

Ms Watson said their motto is to “ensure that early detection is achievable.”

“Prolonged suspension for any reason poses a threat to the progress we have made,” she said.

She stressed that screening is vital for women’s health and sponsorship allows the organisation to assist women.

Ms Watson thanked the Grand Bahama Power Company, Rotaract Club of Freeport, City of Freeport Council, and the Kiku Zeki Court No 202 for their support and commitment to women’s health.

She said they intend to extend the campaign to July to assist 200 women.

“I urge the community and corporate Bahamas to join the BeProActive movement and lend your support to this campaign,” Ms. Watson said.

Donations can be made to Scotiabank Business Savings – Transit 80515 Account 007009349 - or through their website at mapbahamas.com.