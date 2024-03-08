Man charged with grievous harm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $7,000 bail after he was accused of seriously injuring another man in a fight earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Omar Adderley, 44, with grievous harm.

Adderley is accused of causing bodily harm to Tanario McKenzie during an argument on March 1 in New Providence.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Adderley was told that under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Monday and Friday.

The defendant’s trial begins on June 14.