$2,500 fine for breaching curfew five times

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for manslaughter was fined $2,500 on Friday after he admitted to breaching his curfew five times to reportedly drop family members to work last month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Lamar Albury, 33, with five counts of violation of bail conditions.

Albury was awaiting retrial for a charge of manslaughter by reason of provocation for his alleged involvement in the death of DeVince Smith around December 21, 2015.

During his trial Albury claimed that he killed Smith in self defence after the victim, who was a banker, allegedly made a sexual advance towards him.

The defendant’s initial 20-year-sentence for manslaughter was quashed and a retrial was ordered by the Court of Appeal in October 2021. The Justice found that the Supreme Court failed to properly state Albury’s defence during his trial.

While out on release, Albury failed to obey his court ordered nightly residential curfew five times between February 18 and 25.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Albury claimed that he only breached curfew to drop his relatives to work. While he said that he thought it was a good thing to do at time, he told the magistrate that he was wrong.

When questioned if he was notified by Metro Security Solutions over the breach, he claimed to have issues with his phone.

Albury told Magistrtae Serville that he just recently got a job and is trying to get his life together. He further said that he won’t make the same mistake again.

After calling Albury’s actions “reckless”, Magistrate Serville ordered that he pay $2,500 fine or risk three months in prison.

The defendant was told that he is to return to court on March 12 with proof of his first payment on his debt. Thereafter he is expected to make $250 monthly payments.

Following his guilty plea, the defendant was ordered to pay a total fine of $3,500 or risk three months in prison.