Man fined $800 after admitting drug possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A man was fined $800 on Friday after admitting to having an estimated $130 worth of marijuana on his person last week.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Kenrick Paul, 43, and a 17-year-old male, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The pair were reportedly arrested on March 6 in New Providence after they were allegedly found with 1.5 grammes of marijuana.

Paul was the only defendant to plead guilty to the charge. This resulted in Prosecutor Sergeant Wilkinson withdrawing the charge against the teen.

Paul was ordered to pay a fine of $800 or risk one year in prison.