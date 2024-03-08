Ministry of Housing looking to redevelop abandoned homes into affordable housing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HOUSING Minister Keith Bell said his ministry wants to introduce a pilot programme to redevelop abandoned properties and transform them into affordable housing areas.

Mr Bell, who was delivering his mid-year budget contribution in the House of Assembly, said yesterday: “Our efforts are aimed not only at enhancing the urban landscape but also at fostering a nurturing environment where community members have ample opportunity to thrive without the fear of displacement.”

He did not say which areas the government is looking to redevelop.

He said development works are still ongoing with the Renaissance Carmichael project.

“In Grand Bahama,” he added, “we are at the forefront of what will perhaps become the most significant impact that any government will have on the people residing in the Freeport area of Grand Bahama. It is an eagerly anticipated rejuvenation project in an area called Garden Villas.”

“Let me say, Mr Deputy Speaker, in collaboration with the Ministry of Grand Bahama and the honourable member for Pineridge and minister, this area, which is within the heart of Freeport, is on the cusp of a major transformation that will revitalise its landscape and enhance the safety and aesthetics of the community.”

He said people are living in abandoned structures in the area, but pledged to get them out and create a new housing subdivision.

“We are well on the way with the sessions of all of these owners of all of these abandoned and derelict buildings,” he said.

As for Abaco, he said ten homes have already been built in the Central Pines area, with an additional 20 “on the horizon.”

In Spring City, he revealed plans to build 48 more homes in that community.

Similar works are also in the pipeline for San Salvador, he added.

“The launch of the Affordable Housing Programme in San Salvador marks a new dawn,” he said. “We have initiated the construction of affordable rent-to-own homes, ensuring that the dreams of homeownership are not just dreams but imminent realities. Contracts with six local contractors have been inked, and construction has started.”