Police investigate alleged suicide

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old woman on Friday.

Initial reports indicate that around 1.30am, police were alerted by hospital authorities that a woman was brought into the facility in an unresponsive state. Medical personnel made efforts to resuscitate her; however, they were unsuccessful, and she succumbed.

It is reported that the woman ingested an unknown liquid substance. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing into this incident.