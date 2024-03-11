DPM: ‘We won’t tolerate’ cruise lines deterring their passengers

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE Deputy Prime Minister has warned the cruise lines that advising their passengers not to disembark in The Bahamas is “not something we tolerate”.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, spoke out during his mid-year Budget presentation in the House of Assembly after a video widely circulated on social media on Wednesday captured an alleged group of Carnival cruise line passengers sharing warnings they received about the alleged crime-related dangers of disembarking in Grand Bahama.

One visitor said passengers were afraid to disembark after being warned by the ship’s crew that “people are being robbed and drugged and raped and murdered”. She said: “Same thing from all the cruise lines is people are being robbed and drugged and raped and murdered so all the tourists are scared. That’s exactly what they are saying.

“It’s even on our paper... don’t bring no jewellery, no purses, no money... Carnival was even giving people money back because they didn’t want to go on excursions.” A Bahamian questioned why the cruise lines would choose Grand Bahama as a port of call if it was so dangerous, and she answered: “That what I said. They still want your money, but they don’t want ya’ll to make money.”

Mr Cooper said Bahamians were “rightfully outraged” by the video, adding that he has spoken directly with Carnival’s chief executive about its contents and the alleged warnings given to passengers exiting the ship in The Bahamas.

He added that Carnival assured him the notice was not endorsed by the cruise line and “affirmed” its partnership with The Bahamas. Mr Cooper said he will continue to work with the cruise lines to ensure that a “win-win partnership that benefits Bahamians” is maintained.

“Let me just take a minute, if you would permit me the time, to acknowledge that I have received a video between yesterday and today of a presumed Carnival passenger. I received the video 171 times,” Mr Cooper said.

“Bahamians are rightfully outraged. I’ve spoken directly with the chief executive of Carnival on this matter and indicated that it’s not something we tolerate. He has confirmed and affirmed our partnership, and he has indicated that it’s not something endorsed by Carnival and it’s not the standard notice of Carnival. He’s provided me with those notices.

“We continue to work with him, and all of the chief executives of cruise lines who serve The Bahamas, to ensure that we have an embracing partnership that is a win-win partnership that benefits Bahamians

and The Bahamas directly. These dialogues will continue.”

Mr Cooper said the negative publicity surrounding the US and Canadian travel advisories has largely dissipated, with 99 percent of current media coverage on the country being positive.

He said: “I am pleased to tell you that the wave of bad news has subsided and our monitoring reveals that 99 percent of stories on The Bahamas now are positive or neutral, demonstrating our quick crisis communications plan coupled with our reputation for safe, fun visits, is buffering any negative effects thus far.

“These measures are part of a broader initiative to not only address immediate concerns but to ensure the long-term safety and well-being of everyone who sets foot on our islands.”