Fireman in Abaco dies after fall from fire truck en route to boat fire

A VOLUNTEER firefighter in Abaco died after falling off a truck that was rushing to a fire scene, leaving his community in shock.

Guana Cay resident Stephen Jenkins, 61, was heading to Baker’s Bay Friday evening to fight a yacht fire when he accidentally fell off the fire truck and fractured his head.

His cousin, Derek Gape, told The Tribune yesterday: “I think they hit a speed bump or something in the road, and he was thrown off the back of the fire truck, and in so doing, he got a head injury.”

“He fell off the fire truck before they reached the fire, and then they had to go back and get him.”

Mr Gape said the medical team at Baker’s Bay helped stabilise his cousin until he was taken to the island’s clinic and airlifted to New Providence.

Police did not report the fire, but multiple international agencies said the blaze seriously damaged a 37.8-metre Delta Marine motor yacht.

Videos of the fire circulated on social media. A Baker’s Bay representative declined to comment on the incident yesterday.

Mr Gape said his cousin’s fall was an accident and his family won’t blame anyone for what happened.

“It was a very tragic accident,” he said. “No one is to blame, and nothing is to blame. His head hit the road and he sustained a fracture, and that was really the battle, so we took him to Nassau about 1.30 through an air ambulance and then on Saturday morning, the neurologist looked after him for an analysis and he succumbed to his injuries at 9.50 on Saturday night.”

He said Mr Jenkins, a property manager who moved to Abaco nearly 20 years ago, loved his community and helping people.

“He was definitely community-minded,” he said. “I know he loved living there. He was very much attached to the community. He’s been there, I think, mussy 20 years.”

“He always helped with the fire department too and all of those things help you become a part of the community. I felt he was very much dedicated to Guana Cay.”

In a statement yesterday, the Hope Town District Council offered condolences to Mr Jenkins’ family, saying he will be greatly missed.

“Jenks had served for many, many years as a volunteer on the Guana Fire and Rescue team,” the council said. “We salute his service and sacrifice as he ultimately met his death while in service to others. Our love and prayers go out to all of his family and friends.”