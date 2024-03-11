Island administrator severs his arm in car accident in Abaco

THE senior island administrator for Central Abaco and Hope Town severed his arm during a traffic accident on Abaco over the weekend.

Ricardo Ferguson, a former principal of Patrick J Bethel High School, was the sole occupant of a red 2019 Nissan Frontier that was travelling west along George Albury Boulevard Saturday night when he lost control and collided with a utility pole and an unoccupied unparked vehicle.

Police said he suffered serious injuries, including a severed arm, and was transported to the island’s clinic for medical attention.

He was later airlifted to New Providence for further medical care.

• A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Friday.

Police reported that around 1.30am, hospital authorities informed them that a woman was brought to the facility in an unresponsive state. Efforts to resuscitate her failed.

The woman reportedly ingested an unknown liquid substance. An autopsy will be performed to determine her exact cause of death.

• A teenager is in hospital after being shot on Saturday. At about 12.30am, police said the victim was with a group of individuals in a vacant lot near McCollough Corner when a gunman approached and fired in their direction before fleeing. The 19-year-old victim was hit in the upper body and was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he is in stable condition.

• Police are searching for two men after an armed robbery on Saturday in Fox Hill at about 8.30pm. The two suspects reportedly entered a home on Armbrister Street, brandished firearms and robbed the occupant of an undisclosed amount of money.

• A man was arrested on Friday off Market Street shortly after 9pm over a seizure of ammunition. Police searched the 26-year-old on Windsor Lane and reportedly found a quantity of ammunition.