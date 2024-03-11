National School Breakfast pilot programme to be expanded to reach additional 2300 students

THE Office of the Prime Minister said yesterday it would expand the National School Breakfast Pilot Programme to reach an additional 2,300 students, “offering them a healthy start to their day with a free warm breakfast”.

“All of our children deserve the chance to chase their dreams,” Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis recently said at Albury Sayle Primary School. “A nutritious start to their day is foundational to their health, learning, and overall progress.”

“Our observations confirm that a full stomach makes a significant difference in a child’s ability to learn and thrive in school. This expansion is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of starting the day right.”

OPM said 55,000 breakfasts had been served at schools in New Providence and the Family Islands.

“This expansion means that children attending participating schools, including those in the Family Islands, will now enjoy a free breakfast five days a week,” OPM said in a statement. “The initiative not only aims to address hunger and enhance concentration and schoolwork but also seeks to alleviate some of the financial pressures faced by families amidst the global inflation crisis and the country’s high cost of living.

“The government extends its gratitude to the many Bahamians who have contributed to the success of this initiative, working tirelessly to implement the policy and support the nation’s children. As this programme grows, it represents a crucial step in removing barriers to education and setting up the Bahamas’ youngest citizens for a successful future.”