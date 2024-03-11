RBDF sent to Haiti will be safe, says Munroe

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe told Defence Force officers yesterday that the government will not make hasty decisions regarding their potential deployment to Haiti and will ensure that any “terms of engagement” are reasonable and safe.

He was addressing those attending the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s annual church service at Mount Tebo Union Baptist church.

His comments came as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis travelled to Jamaica to join CARICOM leaders for another round of discussions on the crisis in Haiti.

The Davis administration has committed to sending 150 defence force officers to join a multinational team to help stabilise Haiti.

Among other things, Bahamian officers would be expected to help the Haitian Coast Guard with maritime security training.

“I can assure the members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force who the commodore has put on notice, that you will be the instrument of this country in providing assistance, that the prime minister takes the matter seriously, that the deputy prime minister, the current acting prime minister takes the matter seriously and that I as minister of national security take the matter seriously,” Mr Munroe said yesterday.

“We all have one thing in common, and that’s not being members of the Progressive Liberal Party. The one thing we have in common that can never change is that the three of us were born on a Family Island and have relied on maritime transportation in our daily lives.”

“So, we appreciate what you face in providing security for 100,000 square miles of an ocean state and so rest assured that there will be no hasty actions and there will be no impetuous designs and that we will ensure that any terms of engagement are not only reasonable and logical, but as safe as can possibly be for the serving men and women for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.”

Haiti has been in a state of emergency since last weekend after fighting escalated when its Prime Minister Ariel Henry left for meetings with CARICOM leaders and Kenya’s president.

Gangs vying for political power have demanded that he resign. They have helped more than 4,000 prisoners escape.

Although Kenya has agreed to lead a multinational security force to Haiti, its plans have been stymied in court.

Yesterday, acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that officers are equipped with the resources needed to carry out their mandate.

He said craft acquisitions are ongoing, and negotiations are underway for the joint purchase of six additional vessels.

“Your dedication, alongside other national law enforcement agencies and regional and international partners, ensures a safe and stable environment, the very foundations upon which our nation thrives,” he said.

“This collaborative effort fosters an atmosphere conducive to economic growth, tourism development and overall national prosperity.”