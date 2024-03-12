Agri expo to connect farmers with markets

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

AN Agri-business Expo will be held next month to connect farmers and other entrepreneurs, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell has announced.

The event, which will display local products and crafts, will be held on April 12–13 and will also include workshops on areas such as soil maintenance and backyard farming.

He said: “Through this expo, we aim to connect farmers with markets, promote value added products, artisans, and foster agribusiness entrepreneurship in The Bahamas. At the expo, you can expect to see what Bahamians can achieve, such as latest practices, local produce from key Family Islands, ornamental plants, sustainable packaging, handicrafts, local body products and a culinary division with fierce competitions.

“Animal husbandry demonstrations will also be taking place, of course, educational and information workshops on soil management strategies, and backyard farming.

“This is a chance for us all to come together as a community to share experiences and collaborate on building a more resilient and thriving agrifood system in The Bahamas to meet our regional goal of reducing our food import bill by 25 percent by the year 2025.”

When questioned by reporters on if the ministry is doing with the Golden Yolk programme and if they are giving subsidies to egg farmers or growing the eggs themselves Mr Campbell said the programme has recently completed its last “legal hurdle” and further details will be announced in the “very near future”.

He said: “We are now at a very critical and exciting point in the launch of the Golden Yolk programme, where we have just completed our last final legal hurdle and we will be coming to the public in the very near future with what is expected to unfold with that programme.

“You will see the results of what we have been working towards in the very near future, I can assure you that. Its just a matter of days away.”

He said the programme was a “massive undertaking” and the government had to ensure all stakeholders were secure.

He said: “The issue with the Golden Yolk, was that this was a very massive undertaking. The first time ever in the history of this country and we had to make sure that we got it legally correct, not just from our standpoint, but from the standpoint of the producers, partners in the United States, BTS Poultry Training Services.

“And so now that we have crossed all of that out, we are absolutely sure that what we are bringing to the Bahamian public is indeed the most efficient and economical egg yolk programme that can possibly be provided.”