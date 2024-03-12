Bahamian company launches StreetSmart – a travel guide app designed for visitors

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A StreetSmart app will help tourists find where to go and what activities to do in The Bahamas, transforming the travel experience for them, officials said yesterday.

The app, which acts as a Bahamian travel guide highlighting local restaurants, historical sites, recreational adventure tours and cultural experiences, offers mobile data packages.

The launch ceremony for the app was held yesterday at the Nassau Cruise Port.

Ehren Hanna, COO of StreetSmart, and his brothers and brother-in-law began working on the travel app in 2019. Mr Hanna said amid the growing number of visitor arrivals to the country, it became clear that the tourist experience needed to be transformed. He said they spoke to stakeholders who lamented the lack of activities for guests.

“It’s a gateway to unique experiences beyond the conventional tourist trail,” Mr Hanna said.

“Our vision is to collaborate with the industry leaders to ensure the continual improvement and sustainability of The Bahamas tourism offerings benefiting both our guests and local community who craft these experiences.”

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper celebrated the launch of the app.

“StreetSmart embodies our mission to provide visitors with unprecedented access to local insights, to cultural experiences, and the hidden gems that define our paradise,” he said. “This initiative not only promotes collaborative partnerships with local vendors, but also fosters economic growth, ensuring the benefits of tourism are maximised for our local communities.”

When The Tribune spoke to tourists at the Nassau Cruise Port, they agreed the app would greatly help when returning to The Bahamas.

“We came here, we don’t know where to go,” one tourist from Brazil said. “We had to ask everybody here which beach is the best or more beautiful so that would be nice to know before coming to The Bahamas.”