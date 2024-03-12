Man shot dead in Montell Heights area

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN in his late 40s was shot dead last night outside a residence at Akel Close in Montell Heights.

Inspector Gerard Culmer told reporters that shortly after 9pm police were notified by an unknown caller about multiple gunshots being dispersed at Akel Close in Montell Heights. Upon officers arriving at the scene, they met the male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds about the body.

The victim was found lying next to a white Japanese vehicle.

EMS reported to the scene, but the victim had no signs of life.

Initial reports revealed that a lone gunman dressed in dark clothing had approached and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing on foot.

Insp Culmer said the victim was not being electronically monitored nor was he known to police. He added the victim was not a resident of the area.

Insp Culmer said: “Every time there’s a loss of life, we feel it as a community as The Bahamas on the whole. However, we want to appeal to members of the public to continue to just help us and give us information where we could actually make The Bahamas a better place for all of us to live in. This is our country. So I want to appeal to members of this Montell Heights community.”

This killing marked the 31st murder for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The last murder was a double homicide on February 26 which resulted in two teen boys being killed at a residence in Carmichael Road on Faith Avenue.

Asked about the two-week pause in the series of murders previously, Insp Culmer thanked residents in the community for working along with the police to keep crime down.

He also stressed the importance of conflict resolution.

He said: “In our urban initiatives, we stress conflict resolution. We try to get it from a child’s perspective and gradually go up because we believe everything happens at home. So if we could stop the violence and just focus on conflict resolution, we could actually take a path and change the future.”