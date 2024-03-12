Miller warns ships not to advise guests stay on board

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ENVIRONMENT and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller said cruise lines that discourage guests from leaving their ships to venture into local communities and marketplaces will not be welcomed to The Bahamas and will be forced to seek “other ports”.

Although he did not name specific cruise lines, his comment came after a video of Carnival cruise line passengers in Grand Bahama suggesting ship staff made them afraid to venture from the vessel prompted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper to contact the cruise line’s CEO for clarity last week.

During his contribution to the mid-year budget debate yesterday, Mr Miller said he was certain that cruise ships engaged in “distortion and disinformation and fearmongering”.

“It appears that some businesses think that it’s good business to distort the reality of the social conditions on shore so that the passengers end up spending all of their money on the ship,” he said. “That might be good for the ship, but that’s bad for us, Mr Deputy, as it threatens the goodwill and the good faith that exists between us and the industry.”

Last week, Mr Cooper said the video of guests talking about what they were told on the cruise ship was sent to him 117 times.

“I’ve spoken directly with the CEO of Carnival on this matter, who indicated that it is not something he tolerated,” he said.

“He’s confirmed and affirmed our partnership and he has indicated that it is not something endorsed by Carnival and it is not the standard notice of Carnival. He’s provided me with those notices.”

Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis later said in the House of Assembly that Carnival should issue a press statement distancing itself from what the tourists claimed.

Last year, Port Lucaya Marketplace vendors said Carnival passengers were told vendors are unfriendly and visitors could be robbed of cash and jewellery.

Chris Chiames, Carnival’s chief communications officer, denied the claim.

“As a standard practice, we advise guests visiting destinations to follow well-cited travel advice and stay in main tourist areas, not carry large sums of cash they don’t intend to spend, and not wear lots of jewellery,” he said. “Our guests love visiting Freeport.”