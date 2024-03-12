Miller warns ships not to advise guests stay on board

By KEILE CAMPBELL
ENVIRONMENT and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller said cruise lines that discourage guests from leaving their ships to venture into local communities and marketplaces will not be welcomed to The Bahamas and will be forced to seek “other ports”.
Although he did not name specific cruise lines, his comment came after a video of Carnival cruise line passengers in Grand Bahama suggesting ship staff made them afraid to venture from the vessel prompted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper to contact the cruise line’s CEO for clarity last week.
During his contribution to the mid-year budget debate yesterday, Mr Miller said he was certain that cruise ships engaged in “distortion and disinformation and fearmongering”.
“It appears that some businesses think that it’s good business to distort the reality of the social conditions on shore so that the passengers end up spending all of their money on the ship,” he said. “That might be good for the ship, but that’s bad for us, Mr Deputy, as it threatens the goodwill and the good faith that exists between us and the industry.”
Last week, Mr Cooper said the video of guests talking about what they were told on the cruise ship was sent to him 117 times.
“I’ve spoken directly with the CEO of Carnival on this matter, who indicated that it is not something he tolerated,” he said.
“He’s confirmed and affirmed our partnership and he has indicated that it is not something endorsed by Carnival and it is not the standard notice of Carnival. He’s provided me with those notices.”
Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis later said in the House of Assembly that Carnival should issue a press statement distancing itself from what the tourists claimed.
Last year, Port Lucaya Marketplace vendors said Carnival passengers were told vendors are unfriendly and visitors could be robbed of cash and jewellery.
Chris Chiames, Carnival’s chief communications officer, denied the claim.
“As a standard practice, we advise guests visiting destinations to follow well-cited travel advice and stay in main tourist areas, not carry large sums of cash they don’t intend to spend, and not wear lots of jewellery,” he said. “Our guests love visiting Freeport.”
Comments
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Does anyone remember when Bahamians stopped wearing lots of jewelry for regular outings?
It was a "thing". It coincided with a dramatic uptick in gold chain, watch and handbag snatchings. Remember one lady recalling how a boy reached in her car to pull her chain off her neck as she sat at a street light.
The "police" then put out public adversaries to women, not to carry large bags, which had become popular at the time.
I dont know who we trying to fool. Please tourists dont wear flashy jewelry and dont travel with large amounts of cash. That's what Bahamians practice too.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
I said public "adversaries", lol. "public advisories
Sickened 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
Mr. Davis is going to have to backtrack on this announcement as well, because in short order we will get more videos about cruise ships still warning their guests. This warning has been going on for years and will not stop anytime soon. They just may not put it on paper.
themessenger 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
Another talking suit crawled out from under his rock to sing in Davises choir, almost as irrelevant and obtuse as Ortland Bodie!
moncurcool 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Didn't even know this dude was still around.
Just irrelevant
BMW 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
who distorts reality more than our politicians.
BMW 6 hours, 1 minute ago
The cruise line is covering their liability by advising their guests of situations they may encounter. They do not distort reality, our politicians do,
stillwaters 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
This is mind boggling. The cruise ships are trying to protect their clients against the crime in Nassau.....which is out of control....and what does our stupid government do?????? Threaten the cruise ships .........can these people even get any dumber than this......my God.
bahamianson 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
Cruise ships will not be welcom3d? Let us see you try.
B_I_D___ 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
So the cruise lines essentially lie to cover up the fact that crime is out of control...one of their cruise passengers gets attacked and sues the heck out of the cruise line for not giving them a warning. That's gonna go over REAL well...
