Mother accused of negligence in drowning death of her son

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG mother appeared distraught in court yesterday after she was accused of negligence in the drowning death of her four-year-old son last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Faydeen Aspinall, 23, with manslaughter by negligence and two counts of cruelty to a child.

Ms Aspinall’s fiancé, Aubert Cunningham, 45, was charged with two counts of mandatory reporting of child abuse.

It is alleged that Ms Aspinall negligently allowed her son Kamari Aspinall to drown in a bathtub in their apartment on McKinney Drive after he was left unattended on March 5.

The defendant also allegedly assaulted her child twice, resulting in injury sometime between July 1, 2023 and March 5. During this same timeframe, Mr Cunningham allegedly failed to report the child abuse.

Police reported that the child’s body had visible injuries.

After the pair was informed that their matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI), their bail was set at $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

They must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

The VBIs in this matter are set for service on June 10.