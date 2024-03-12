Photographer and artist Margaret Guillaume dies age 76.

PHOTOGRAPHER and artist Margaret Guillaume has died, aged 76.

Ms Guillaume, a former Tribune employee, was famed for her work as a fine arts photographer, with a host of exhibitions to her name - and who photographed many famous people including artist Andy Warhol and singer Nancy Wilson.

Ms Guillaume was also a lecturer in photography at the College of The Bahamas, and was the first president of both the Bahamas Camera Club and the Bahamas Press Club.





The Press Club last night issued a statement saying they were saddened by Miss Guillaume's passing.

The statement said: "Margaret was a perfectionist. With her, nothing was halfway. It was either doing it right or not at all.

"Margaret worked in New York City as a freelancer earlier in her career, and her photographs have appeared in newspapers and magazines in The Bahamas and internationally.

"Members of the BPC express profound condolences to her family and wish her an eternal peaceful rest."

Ms Guillaume was also a keen member of the Girl Guides, become a Master Guide and Master Guide Director. She was also an Adventist Youth Leader, and was director of community services at her church at Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church, where her responsibilities included the soup kitchen from which she fed the hungry and cared for those who are shut-in. She became a church deaconess.

Ms Guillaume passed away in Princess Margaret Hopital on March 10. She was the youngest of six children born to Francois and Madge Antonio Wood Guillaume. She is survived by her brother Herbert W Guillaume; sisters Marie A Guillaume-Taylor and H Guillaume-Thompson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family members expressed concern that Ms Guillaume's passing followed surgery and was linked with gluten intolerance sensitivity and celiac food disorder. They hoped more Bahamian doctor would study and specialise in this food disorder.

Her funeral is scheduled for 11am on Sunday, March 24, at the Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.