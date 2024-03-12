Woman found dead in cruise ship cabin

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old Florida woman was found dead in her cabin on a cruise to Grand Bahama on Monday evening.

Grand Bahama Police have taken a 32-year-old Florida man in custody for questioning after finding suspected cocaine in the cabin.

According to initial reports, police were contacted sometime around 5:30pm about an American female passenger who was found unresponsive in her cabin onboard a cruise line en route to The Bahamas.

Medical personnel on the ship assisted and performed CPR, but no vital signs of life were detected, and she was declared deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death. Investigations are continuing into the matter.

