Defence Force intercepts 140 migrants off Turks and Caicos

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DAYS after Defence Force Commodore Raymond King highlighted a dramatic drop in illegal migration, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) intercepted 140 Haitian migrants in waters off Turks and Caicos Islands, hours before officers apprehended 107 Haitian migrants near Matthew Town, Inagua.

Last week, Commodore King said from January to February, there was a 650 per cent decrease in migrant interdiction compared to the same period last year –– 140 versus 1,055.

The vessel intercepted in Turks and Caicos had 121 males and 19 females.

In a press statement, RBDF said while on routine patrol, HMBS Bahamas, under the command of Commander Alexis Brown, was diverted by RBDF Operations Command Center to investigate a report of a Haitian sailing vessel leaving Haiti en route to the Turks and Caicos Islands shortly after 10pm on Sunday.

Shortly after noon on Monday, the vessel, a blue and red wooden sailing boat, was located at White Cay, Turks and Caicos Islands, the RBDF said. A routine check of the vessel revealed 121 males and 19 females.

The occupants were then apprehended and transported to South Dock Providenciales, where they will be turned over to immigration officials for further processing and investigation.

“In 2021, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos solidified their collaboration by signing a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU),” the RBDF said. “This agreement, coupled with the Shiprider initiative, serves to establish a robust framework for joint efforts in border control, intelligence sharing, training, coordinated operations, and harmonized strategies to combat various illegal activities, including irregular migrant movements, human trafficking.”

“This latest interdiction of 140 Haitian migrants highlights the effectiveness of the MOU between The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. This success underscores the MOU’s role in enhancing regional cooperation and maritime security.”

In a separate incident, the RBDF apprehended 107 migrants in waters near Mathew Town, Inagua, on Monday, including 89 men, 17 women, and one child.

The RBDF said the apprehension operation involved a collaborative effort between RBDF surface assets HMBS Bahamas and Kamalamee and Madeira. All vessels are part of the ongoing southern Bahamas blockade. This initiative focuses on patrolling overlapping zones –– the northern coast of Haiti, the Old Bahama Channel, and the Windward Passage –– to deter and intercept unauthorized entry attempts.