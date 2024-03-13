Family and friends searching for missing Philip “Big Mama” Stubbs

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Concerned family and friends are desperately searching for Philip “Big Mama” Stubbs, 80, who went missing after leaving his residence early this week.

Mr Stubbs, a resident of No181A Candlefish Street, Caravel Beach, suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.



Police issued an official missing person report and flyer around 3pm on Tuesday. Since Monday, members of the Free National Movement have joined the family in search efforts for Mr Stubbs, a a Meritorious Council Member (MCM) of the FNM.

According to police, he was seen around 3.30pm on Monday, March 11, in the area of Candlefish Street, wearing long blue jeans pants, a red FNM collared shirt, and a red and white cap.

Stubbs, a retired civil servant, is about six feet, two inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has dark complexion and dark brown eyes.

David Thompson, chairman of the FNM Grand Bahama Council, said Mr Stubbs was last spotted in the downtown area around 4pm on Monday; he is a senior citizen, a Bahamian, a father, husband, and when things like this happen,.

“Friends of his from the FNM have been searching for him last night and this morning. We have put volunteers out and organised search parties, and utilising drones to try and find him,” he said.



“We are hopeful and prayerful he would be found in good health,” Mr Thompson said.

Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama, is appealing to the public for assistance.



“He is one of our own, he is a senior citizen, a Bahamian, a father, husband, and when things like this happen we all need to do all we can to assist,” he said.

“When I heard what happened, I went driving around looking for him, and I called my office and had them print some flyers,” Mr Lewis said. We have searched track roads and abandoned buildings and are handing out flyers."

Mr Lewis said that Mr Stubbs’ family is very concerned, and calls from people in Nassau are also pouring in asking for updates.



“I want to appeal to the public to be vigilant because there are people roaming the streets who may suffer from dementia. We are praying we will find him alive and praying for a positive outcome,” he said.