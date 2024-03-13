Non-cash payments encouraged after crime warnings to tourists

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

THE Ministry of Tourism is using technology to combat warnings by cruise ships not to carry cash, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

According to several vendors, cruise ship passengers have been warned to not venture outside of the high traffic tourist areas if they disembark while in The Bahamas and to not carry cash outside cruise ships. A video recently circulated showing passengers in Grand Bahama discussing warnings they had been given.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mr Cooper said the Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Development board are encouraging vendors to explore digital payment options and credit cards so that they can continue to benefit from the “billion-dollar” industry.

“So there has been a lot of concern from some vendors that tourists are not bringing a lot of cash onshore from the ships and therefore we are going to ensure that we engage all of the technology experts to ensure that we have seamless payment options whether it’s through apps or credit card accessibility, whatever it takes the Tourism Development Corporation and the Ministry of Tourism will do all in our power to shore up the Bahamian entrepreneurs

I’m to ensure that there’s active participation in the industry,” said Mr Cooper.

“This is a billion-dollar industry, and we sometimes have 25,000 guests a day, come to the Nassau Cruise Port and I am excited about the possibilities for tourism development and for entrepreneurship. I think there’s a great opportunity for Bahamians, to be exceedingly successful in tourism businesses.”

The Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation said The Bahamas brings a “significant level of value and attractiveness” to cruise lines and that after consulting with executives he is assured that a “win- win” partnership will continue.

He said: “We have a we have a great industry. We have great stakeholders in this industry. We have great partners. Our army of partners include the cruise lines and we bring significant level of value and attractiveness to their product.

“We have the hotels and the airlines that have worked with us hand in hand and I am confident that based on the dialogue that I have been having directly with the CEOs of cruise lines that the message is clear that we want a win-win partnership. A win-win partnership for Bahamians, and a win-win partnership for Bahamian entrepreneurs. So I believe that we are on the same page as to what we would like to see moving forward, we will continue to move in this direction. And I am eternally confident that Bahamians will continue to experience the bounty of the tourism industry.”

He said that by utilising new technology such as the StreetSmart app visitors will be able to access internet and explore areas in New Providence that need more traffic.

He said: “So yes, we have gotten some concern in certain pockets that we need more tourists to visit those areas. We’ve heard in some straw markets in Paradise Island, Cable Beach for example.

“We’re using technology like the new street-smart app to push the message of tourism all across the smart city network that we have launched. Which gives in the first instance free internet to all of our tourists from Potters Cay all the way to Arawak Cay and onward to Cable Beach to let them know what the possibilities are.”