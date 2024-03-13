Police officer son of FNM Senator arrested

A POLICE constable was arrested yesterday after he was allegedly found with a firearm at a local business.

Police said the suspect, who The Tribune understands to be the son of Free National Movement Senator Darren Henfield, was seen brandishing a firearm at a business establishment on Cowpen Road.

He was reportedly on extended sick leave at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the matter was reported to police by an off-duty officer and the weapon was confiscated.

“Police are aggressively investigating this incident and wish to assure members of the public of their commitment to enforcing the laws that govern the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” police said in a statement.

Mr Henfield declined to comment yesterday.