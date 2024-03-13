Pro boxer Rashield Williams looking for financial support

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BACK home for a brief visit as the new National Boxing Association welterweight champion, Rashield Williams, surrounded by some of his local supporters, indicated that his next goal is to capture the World Boxing Association title.

The 34-year-old Williams captured the title on Saturday, March 2 at the Hilton Tampa Hotel with a second round TKO victory over American Andres Viera to improve his young professional record to 10-2.

Feted to lunch at the Blue Max restaurant, attended by Wellington Miller, Vincent Strachan, Valentino Knowles and Andre Seymour, Knowles said he was thrilled to be the new champion.

“First of all, I want to give God thanks. I’m proud of myself and I’m happy to be involved in this team sit- ting beside me. They were there on my side from day one, Mr Wellington Miller, Andre Seymour, Valentino Knowles and Mr Vincent Strachan,” Williams said.

“They have always supported me and pushed me. I’m thankful and grateful and I will always continue to do great things for our country.”

When he returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday to resume his training at the Contenders Boxing Gym under the supervision of coaches Melvin Rivus and Steven Ray, Williams said he will be preparing for his next fight in three weeks for the WBA title against an opponent yet to be named.

In the meantime, Miller, the former president of both the Bahamas Boxing Federation and the Bahamas Olympic Committee, said it’s a proud day in the boxing fraternity to celebrate the accomplishments of Williams.

“If you know where Rashield Williams came from, you would be happy and jumping yourself,” sated an enthusiastic Miller. “This is why we are asking the government to let him be a symbol for the young men of this nation.

“They are the ones causing trouble and this young man came from the same background. His mother died a few years ago, who was his wind beneath his wings. But we in the boxing fraternity became a gang around Rashield to make sure he accomplished his dream.”

Miller said Williams dedicated himself to his training and he went on to accomplish great things and they are looking for some great things from him in the future.

He also called out companies like BPL to come forth and sponsor Williams. He also encouraged other corporate sponsors to support Williams now and not wait until he becomes successful to jump on his bandwagon.

Interested persons willing to make a contribution to Williams can do so through his First Caribbean account #201712934 or contact the Bahamas Boxing Federation.

While he has a great training camp in Florida, Miller said it’s disheartening to hear that Williams has to sleep in the gym where he trains. So he’s advising the government and corporate sponsors to lend their support in providing a decent living accommodation for Williams.

Strachan, the president of the federation, said everyone in the boxing fraternity are together and while the sport is back, Williams is leading the charge on the professional ranks. “I am excited to be the president of the boxing federation today and I am too fully excited to celebrate with Rashield in this great victory,” Strachan said. “Indeed, we can only try to do our best.

“We can do better. We must do better because you don’t want to wait until an opportunity has passed and then when he gets his next world championship, you want to come on board. He needs your help right now. You need to come on board now.”

As a former training partner, former team-mate and former coach of Williams, Knowles said he remembers the many sessions they encountered in the gym, the road trips and the advice he continues to render on a daily basis.

“This is a very proud moment for the boxing fraternity throughout The Bahamas,” he said.

“Just sitting back here trying to reflect on where it all got started, as a boxer, we worked along with him, we travelled all over the world under head coach Andrew Seymour. “He was always the guy right there, the guy who looked up to me on the team. I can vividly remember when Rashield would say, ‘I can’t wait to start winning’ because I would have gotten medals in events that he may or may not have gotten.”

After he suffered a near-death experience, Knowles said he was forced to quit competing, even though at the time he had ventured into the professional ranks. But he noted that it was Williams who encouraged him to come back and help out as a trainer.

Now retired as a coach, Seymour said he continues to remain in Williams’ corner giving him as much advice as he can.

He was right there in Florida when Williams claimed the title.

“One of the most important things we have to do right now is to support him,” Seymour said.

“In this country, we need a boost. With him winning that championship belt, we need to continue to support him.

“Rashield came a long way. I think some good things are ahead for him. I always tell him, don’t give up. Continue training in the gym. When people sleeping, just stay in the gym.

“Continue working out. One day he will be heading down to Las Vegas for the big time.

“Right now, he’s just at the beginning, so let’s just continue to support him. Great things are ahead for him. Whenever he goes into the ring, I will try myself to be to support him.”

The group encouraged Bahamians in general to throw their support behind Williams in his quest to become the next Bahamian world boxing champion.