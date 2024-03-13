Seventh heaven on port's record day

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Nassau Cruise Port

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Nassau Cruise Port celebrated having seven ships in its harbour yesterday for the first time, with more than 20,000 visitors stopping in New Providence.

"This is an historic moment for The Bahamas," said Marquez Williams, NCP's operations manager.

“This is the first time we had seven cruise ships in at one particular time, definitely for Nassau Cruise Port,” Mr Williams said yesterday.

"Operations here start very, very early in the morning. In fact, it starts with a lot of planning and scheduling to organise this event. We had a lot of communication with the vessels, a lot of communication with our tug operators and our pilots to design exactly how this day would look."

Independence of the Seas, Seacloud Spirit, Carnival Paradise, Disney Wish, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Elation and Vision of the Seas were the ships in port yesterday.

Shanell Johnson, operations manager of Paradise Jewel and Hand Bags, was elated to participate in yesterday’s historic event and optimistic that her business would experience increased sales.

“As someone who has worked in retail before, this is something that I can say I feel honoured to see because I am back from the early 2000s,” she said.

“When we had the port, the port was not as elaborate and as beautiful and as well-structured as it is now, so to be here today and to still see it and experience it and see the evolution of it, it’s really an honour.”

Nonetheless, Ms Johnson said the increased numbers have not boosted business.

“Well, quantity does not necessarily mean an increase in sales," she said. "Quantity means we have good movement through the port today, which is good.

“I find that cruise ship passengers are budget passengers, so today our hope is that we will see an increase in sales.

"Our hope is that they will come off the ship and they will do some shopping and we will have some stuff that they would want to purchase today because they are bargain shoppers.

“So, the thing is, you can make some money today, but you have to have the right merchandising mix because they are bargain shoppers.”

Yvonne McCartney, owner of Mama’s Bahamian Jewellery and Crafts, said her sales declined after the US Embassy of Nassau issued an advisory.

“Sales were good before the news of the gangs came around and when that news came out and tourists were warned by the embassy, man our sales must have dropped 70 to 75 per cent and it was awful, but it’s coming back," she said.