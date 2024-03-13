Sold out - Jack’s Bay offering snapped up

A LUXURY development in Eleuthera has sold out its beachfront and ocean view properties.

The 1,200-acre Jack’s Bay club and residential community has sold out its Founder’s View offering with home sites priced from $1.5m to $3m.

The development is the only location with a Tiger Woods ten-hold Playground golf course and an 18-hole Nicklaus Design Heritage course.

“The Bahamas continues to be a super-hot market for second home buyers, and we are pleased to see such strong interest in Jack’s Bay,” said Tommy Turnquest, chief executive officer of Jack’s Bay. “This multi-generational membership offering and highly amenitised master-planned family lifestyle community is a true legacy project that will transform South Eleuthera and become an oasis for our members, homeowners, and guests, and we are excited this vision is resonating with our buyers.”

The 2024 residential collection at Jack’s Bay features 12 Atlantic Club Cottages and Phase 1 of the Nicklaus Village residences both designed by RAD Architecture, with four-bedroom or six-bedroom cottages, ranging from 2,264 to 4,202 square feet. The four-bedroom cottages start at $2m and have 4.5 bathrooms, and the six-bedroom cottages start at $3.25m and have 6.5 bathrooms. These 12 cottages surround the Atlantic Clubhouse and each feature a covered outdoor terrace and pool.

Phase I of the Nicklaus Village residences will include two-bedroom and three-bedroom options, as well as four-bedroom and five-bedroom two-storey villas.

Phase I at Jack’s Bay is slated for completion late this year, including the Atlantic Clubhouse and pool, Spa Village, four of the Atlantic Club Cottages, and the groundbreaking of Phase 1 of the Nicklaus Village.

The Tiger Woods golf course is already complete and the 18-hole Nicklaus Heritage™ course will begin construction in March with an estimated completion in 2025.