Windsor school completes sweep in golf

WHILE the Windsor School completed a clean sweep of all four divisions on Monday, the primary schools jockeyed for a spot in Thursday’s finals yesterday at the Interschool Golf Championships.

A year after winning three out of four divisions at the National High School Golf Tournament, Windsor School returned with a vengeance to run away with the junior girls and boys as well as the senior girls and boys titles to start the week.

The Interschool Golf Championships will continue today at 8am with the next portion of primary schools set to compete on the nine-hole golf course at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s Practice Facility.

Gina Gonzalez-Rolle, committee chairperson, said the kids are putting on a show at the fourth edition of the Interschool Golf Championships.

“We have been really blessed. The weather has been really cool. It has been blowing and we haven’t had any rain so we are really happy about that. The kids have been shooting phenomenally. The good part about it is that the kids have been able to play. Some of them know it really well, others don’t know it so well but everybody has been able to play very well. We are very proud of all our kids,” Gonzalez-Rolle said.

In a recap of yesterday’s action, Windsor School was atop the upper primary girls division with a total of 132. Home School was positioned second with 147. The Queen’s College Comets fell behind by three to finish third with 150.

It was once again Windsor School in first place, this time in the upper primary boys division. The team totalled 106 in the qualifiers. St Andrew’s kept it close but placed one spot behind with 112. Home School got the third podium spot with a total of 120.

Taking the top 10 individual spots for the upper primary boys division were Maximilien Demole (King’s College School), William Mahelis (St Andrew’s), Hugo Johnston (Windsor School), Bri- land Cunningham (Home School), Zachary Landry (Windsor School), Caleb Davis (St Andrew’s), Juan Pedro Vianna (Lyford Cay International School), Kai Bastian (St Thomas More), Jervarie Dawkins (St Cecilia’s) and William Smith (Home School).

The top 10 individual qualifiers for the upper primary girls division were Zara Greaves (Windsor School), Londyn Strachan (Genesis Academy), Tatyana Clarke (Queen’s College), Adrielle Goncalves (Windsor School), Zaire Poitier (Home School), Payton McKenzie (Xavier’s Lower School), Kaleah Brown (Queen’s College), Sarah Scheidecker (Nassau Christian Academy), Stella Ward (St Andrew’s) and Alyssa Richards (St Thomas More).

St Andrew’s prevailed in the lower primary boys division. Meanwhile, Windsor School and Queen’s College took the second and third spots respectively. St Andrew’s amassed a total of 124. Windsor School totalled 146 and QC wrapped up with 169.

Poitier Golf Home School showed out in the lower primary girls division with a total of 118. QC settled for the second spot with 161 and Summit Academy collected the third spot with 165.

The individual lower primary boys division was tightly contested as some competitors had identical scores.

The qualifiers were William Stevenson (St Andrew’s) and Advik Arora (St Andrew’s), Luca Greaves (Windsor School), Tyhler Rolle (Nassau Christian Academy), Liam Bethel (King’s College), Jeter Rodarmel (King’s College), Zane Gibson (St Andrew’s), Breion Bullard (St Cecilia’s), Cameo Smith (QC) and Benjamin Lozzi (Windsor School).

The lower primary girls division was equally as competitive.

The qualifiers in this division were Zion Poitier (Poitier Golf HomeSchool), Skyrah Chambers (Poi- tier Golf HomeSchool), Zeden Poitier (Poitier Golf HomeSchool), Liv Ward (St Andrew’s), Sadie Jones (Windsor School), Samantha Mahelis (St Andrew’s), Savannah Mackey (Summit Academy), Anjo Laing (QC), Eliana Rodarmel (King’s College) and Meghan Brennen (QC).

Gonzalez-Rolle is looking forward to an exciting battle on Thursday.

“Thursday’s championship is going to be a fight. Everyone is going in hoping to be a winner but the question is who will be the winner of the 2024 Interschool Golf Championships in each division?

“I am very confident that all of our schools and students will do well. We feel as though this has really opened up golf in not just our country but in the schools so that our inner city kids are able to get out there, learn the game and it is not just a sport for those who can really afford it,” she said.

The 4th Interschool Golf Championships continues 8am today at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s practice facility.