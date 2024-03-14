Andros needs more airlift, warns former Chamber CEO

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Andros needs improved airlift, banking and energy generation to sustain its growing tourism sector, according to Edison Sumner, a former director and CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC).

Speaking to Tribune Business at the Andros Chamber of Commerce Economic and Investment Conclave yesterday, Mr Sumner said Andros has a growing tourism market but would be able to expand its reach with upgraded airport facilities and increased airlift.

He said: “One of the first things I think Andros needs is an improvement in its airlift to the island. We need to see an improvement in the airport infrastructure development throughout the island, so that we can ensure that we able to bring in international flights from outside of the country and not necessarily having to come into New Providence to then take that flight into Andros.

“We need more international airport and airlift coming directly into all of the different districts throughout the island. If we can get that done, I think we will be able to significantly improve upon the marketing outreach.”

He said improving the island’s financial woes can also make it easier for visitors and businesses to make and accept payments.

“And then of course there’s also the case about getting better financial services infrastructure on the island because the people come in into the island, and they come in to use credit cards or cash and they’re having issues having those process because there’s a lack of a presence that can present a challenge,” he said.

Mr Sumner, however, said the lack of stable power generation is the largest obstacles for Andros businesses, especially those in the north, as it halts both in physical and digital transactions.

He said: “One of the biggest challenges that needs to be looked at immediately is the issue of energy security and energy efficiency. Andros, especially this part of Andros, on a daily basis loses power because the grid always goes down.

“When that happens, it impacts everything. It impacts your business, it impacts your ability to use an ATM it impacts your ability to get online and use the internet because all the infrastructure is down when the power goes down.”

He said the island would benefit greatly from a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to improve the overall power generation on the island and secure more reliable and cost efficient energy.

“I think an effort by a public private partnership type in the arrangement to enhance the energy infrastructure on the island will be something that should be given immediate priority because without it, you’re going to have people coming in who are getting frustrated every several hours because the power was going off,” said Mr Sumner.

“When the power goes down, everything goes down with it and business literally comes to a halt on the island, equipment is being damaged and destroyed. So part of the infrastructure needs to be looked at to improve the viability of Andros. We have to work on our energy infrastructure, but not just renewable energy, energy security and the cost of energy in on the island.”