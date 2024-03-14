BSAA Basketball Championship results

GENESIS Academy defeated Freedom Baptist Academy 2-0 in a best-of-three championship series to win the primary boys’ title.

Caz Bethel had 17 points and Christopher Strachan scored 14 points.

The Temple Christian School defeated Teleos Christian School 13-12 in the final game of the championship series to claim the primary school girls’ title.

The Teleos Christian School Cherubims took home the junior girls’ championship after knocking off the St John’s College Giants 2-1 in the championship series.

The International School of Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology (ISBET) were crowned the super mini BSSA and junior boys champions for 2024.