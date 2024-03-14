Eva Hilton’s ‘clean sweep’ in golf

By TENAJH SWEETING

THE Eva Hilton Shockers brought out the broom at the 2024 Interschool Golf Championships yesterday to sweep all four team divisions at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) Nine-Hole Golf Facility for the fourth year in a row.

The championships will now be played today with competitors from the private primary schools facing off against the public primary schools, starting at 8am.

Zindora Munnings, head coach of the Shockers, was grateful to seal the deal in all four team divisions for the fourth consecutive year.

“It is very exciting. The students came out and they played very well. We had some newcomers like Dwanae Rahming and Ta’aj Curry and we had some younger boys as well in our lower primary division like Kamal Daley. They played great and they executed. It was a little scary for them at first but they did well. Coming back to win again for the fourth straight Interschool Golf Championship is very exciting and I am very proud of my students,” Munnings said.

The Shockers took care of business in the lower primary girls and boys’ divisions. Additionally, they reigned supreme in the upper primary girls and boys’ divisions as well.

Eva Hilton, TG Glover and Claridge Primary were the top three teams in the upper primary boys division. The victors had a score of 132. TG Glover managed to place second with a total of 156. Meanwhile, Claridge Primary put together a score of 179 for third place.

Deandrey Poitier, of TG Glover, had the best performance in the individual round. He had a score of 36. Antonio Hernandez, of Eva Hilton, came second with 39 and fellow schoolmate Zhavargo McKenzie ended third with 46.

Eva Hilton’s team of RiAnnah Hanna, Dwanae Rahming, Janai Miller, Ta’aj Curry and Martinique Perry led all competitors with a score 151. TG Glover’s team of Kayah Munnings, Valanthia Williams, Naveah Ramsey, Aria Wells and Caranique Marshall trailed for second with a total of 197. Claridge Primary’s Noami Neely, Davia Pennerman, Christian Geores, Ashernayah Clarke and Simone Gustav helped the school to a third place spot with a score of 199.

Hanna was the top solo performer in the upper primary girls division with a total of 42. Rahming was one spot shy of her schoolmate with 54. Curry rounded out the top three with a score of 55 to fill the podium spots with all Eva Hilton students.

Eva Hilton was the only school to finish the competition in the lower primary boys division. The team of K’ron Smith, Andrew Roberts, Noah Edgecombe, Tristan Dean and Kamaal Daley totaled 192.

Smith, Roberts and Edgecombe took all three podium spots for the Shockers in the individual round with identical scores of 64.

The Shockers were the only school to complete the lower primary girls division as well. Jamiah Miller, Amelia Frazer, Kendia Dames and Maddison Taylor teamed up for Eva Hilton and got a score of 152.

Miller was atop the leaderboard for the individual round after totaling 43. Frazer placed second with 54 and Dames ended with 55 for third.

The fourth Interschool Golf Championships powered by Capital Union Bank will wrap up with champions crowned today.