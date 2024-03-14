Officer who brandished gun in public interdicted

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
A POLICE officer who allegedly brandished a weapon in public was interdicted from the police force yesterday.
Constable Dreyson Henfield, who The Tribune understands is the son of Free National Movement Senator Darren Henfield, allegedly brandished a firearm on Tuesday at a business establishment on Cowpen Road and was subsequently arrested. An off-duty officer reportedly reported the matter, and Henfield’s weapon was confiscated.
He was reportedly on extended sick leave at the time of the incident. He was discharged from the force.
