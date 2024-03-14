Patrick Tomlinson earns six top 10 finishes

THREE Bahamian Optimist sailors competed at the 2024 Optimist Sunshine State Championship hosted by the United States Optimist Dinghy Association (USODA) in Jensen Beach, Florida, over the weekend.

Patrick Tomlinson, Finley McKinney-Lambert and Callum Pritchard were all in action in the championship fleet.

Tomlinson managed to sail away with six top 10 finishes which also included a bullet in the last race. He ended his experience with a trophy for 8th overall out of 212 sailors that competed from the USA, Canada and US Virgin Islands.

McKinney-Lambert wrapped up 29th overall with three finishes in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Pritchard concluded in the top half of the rankings with an 85th overall position after two top 20 finishes.

The sailors had a great weekend of racing with their competitors and enjoyed the weather conditions.