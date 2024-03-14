Ranfurly Home for Children asking for volunteers as their young residents prepare for adulthood

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ranfurly Homes for Children is appealing for volunteers as the orphanage prepares to transition some of its adolescent residents into adulthood.

The home’s administrator, Ingrid Deveaux, said six residents are preparing for adult life, a process handled by the home’s transitioning committee.

The home accepts volunteers of any age group and is keen on finding peer mentors, peer volunteers, and adults.

“We have a greenhouse committee where we’re trying to keep our grounds beautified, pretty much go green, recycle, plant and feed ourselves through our produce garden back in the yard,” Ms Deveaux said. “Then we have our education committee where we’re seeking persons to come in and assist us with homework, tutoring – that type of stuff.”

Ms Deveaux said the Ministry of Social Services has been “very supportive” of its efforts but could do more.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever have enough monies or funds to do what we do, so I would definitely say we see the need where there is a need for an increase in funding,” she said. “However, we do our best to work with what we have and try to provide the best, consistent care we can for the children that are in our care.”

“Working with young people, you know, they eat a lot, they’re growing, so there’s always a need for food donations, clothing donations and always a need for monetary donations because that pretty much helps keep our doors open and we always have a need to put some money on the BPL bill or the Bahamas Food Services bill.”

Ms Deveaux spoke to reporters after IT firm Micronet announced its donation of $8k in new hardware for the Home, a complete network overhaul that provided WiFi access throughout the compound and fixed equipment failures.

There are 23 children in the Home’s care.