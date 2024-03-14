Reid says new monitor company’s ankle bracelet is ‘tamper-proof’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MINISTRY of National Security consultant Carlos Reid said people on bail would be outfitted with “tamper-free” devices when Migrafill Electronic Security takes over the service.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told The Tribune on Monday that the government has cancelled its electronic monitoring service contract with Metro Security Solutions and selected the previous service provider, Migrafill, to monitor people on bail.

Mr Reid, a vocal critic of Metro Security Solutions, said the shift is a step in the right direction.

“Not only that you can’t cut it, if you mess with it and tamper with it, the signal goes off,” he said yesterday.

“Not only that, this company right now, even if a person doesn’t have a cell phone, they could communicate to the person that’s wearing the monitor because there’s a call system on the monitor itself.

“It is tamper-proof so you can’t move it off, so you going to have to be where the monitor says that you are.”

Mr Reid said officials believe bail could be better controlled.

“Where we can control the movement of persons and then when we look at the amount of persons that is being killed while out on bail for murder, persons that are killing people while on bail for murder, we believe that this is a tool that the government could use,” he said.

As the murder rate soared in late December and January, attention centred on the frequency with which people accused of serious crimes get bail and the ease with which some broke their bail conditions.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said some people easily removed their bracelets with just a paper clip.