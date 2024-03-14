Skydive The Bahamas still waiting on govt approval for new venture in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SKYDIVE The Bahamas, a new commercial venture in Grand Bahama, is still seeking the government’s approval to operate skydiving excursions in The Bahamas.

A safety demonstration jump will occur from March 18 through 19 under the close supervision of the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas (CAA-B).

The landing will be on Taino Beach in front of the Stoned Crab Restaurant between 9am and 5pm.

Brian Strong and Jon Hartley, co-owners, started the business two years ago and have been working over the last ten months to obtain approvals.

In December, the company’s principals were told to stop advertising its jumps until CAA-B approved conducting skydiving operations in The Bahamas.

Mr Strong said they expect to be fully operational in Grand Bahama once the demonstration jump is completed and approval is given.

Skydive The Bahamas has been working with the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority, The Federal Aviation Authority Miami Division, and The United States Parachute Association to bring tandem skydiving to The Bahamas.

According to Mr Strong, the initial investment of about $400,000 to $500,000 pertained to two aircraft and equipment. The team is searching for a facility near or on the airport from which to operate.

Mr Strong said the approval granted by CAA-B for Monday’s safety jump requires only two people to jump.

He said the event is free of charge to all spectators.

“The Stoned Crab Restaurant will be taking donations from the tandem skydiving participants, and all proceeds will be donated to a children’s charity they currently work with,” his company said.

The company expects to hire three to five local residents to handle the aircraft, take phone calls and make reservations, drive, pack parachutes, and prepare the plane. Three foreigners from the United States also will be brought in, including a commercial pilot and rigger licensed to pack parachutes and two tandem instructors, Jon Hartley and Chris Dunbar, to conduct skydives.