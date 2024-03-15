Boxer Carl Hield improves to 6-0 in pro bouts

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN pro boxer Carl Hield has experienced great progress since transitioning from the amateur ranks to the pro level. Hield has been a machine between the ropes, picking up his latest victory in the super welterweight division against Colombian Fabian Morimon via a second round technical knockout (TKO) at the Round a Round Fitness Club in Santa Marta, Colombia on Tuesday.

The latest feat helped him to improve to an undefeated 6-0-0 (win/loss/draw record) and placed him firmly in a position to fight for a title in the near future. Meanwhile, his opponent fell to 19-12-1 after being dealt his eighth loss via knockout in 32 pro bouts.

“First of all I want to give God thanks for giving me the strength, knowledge and opportunity to come over here and get my sixth victory. I want to give thanks to 4x4 Promotions for giving me the opportunity to fight over here on the card and for making everything possible,” the Bahamian boxer said.

The pro boxers had a slow first round but in the second round the bout heated up as both men went blow for blow. However, it was Hield who landed the final blow to lift his hands in celebration for the sixth consecutive match.

“The opponent came out strong in the first round but in the second he wasn’t able to deal with the body shots. He dropped to the ground and didn’t get back up until the eight count was over,” he said. “With that opponent it was the fight to get me in a position to compete for a world title. It isn’t any of the big world titles but it is a title that is going to get my name out there and help me to be able to fight for a bigger world title down the line.”

The 37-year-old is actively making preparations to contend for the Universal Boxing Intercontinental title on April 26 and with six straight pro wins now under his belt he knows that opponents will be bringing their A-game.

“The main plan is to get to a certain amount of fights because that is when people are really gonna to start to call me out...I want to be able to show that I can perform at that level against those top dogs in the weight to have an opportunity to fight for a world title,” he said.

Hield described his mindset going into April’s bout with not only an undefeated record on the line but also a title hanging in the balance.

“My mindset is just to stay focused and be prepared for whatever comes. Whatever they bring to the table, I will have something to manage it and come out victorious. I want to win the world title and have the opportunity to defend it at home,” he stated.

He is ranked no. 421 in the super welterweight division and has a 100 per cent knock- out ratio up to this point. The pro boxer is grateful he made the decision to fight at the pro level which has paid dividends so far.

“It shows that being focused and not letting the past bother the present while also believing and investing in myself is leading up to a bigger goal.

“I will be training for the title fight on April 26 as well as the Olympic Qualifiers to hopefully qualify to represent The Bahamas. Those are the two main focuses right now,” he said.

Hield thanked Rollin’ Tyre Imports (Trinidad and Tobago), Jet Wave, SO Management, the Bahamas Boxing Federation and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture for their support.