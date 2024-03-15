Champions are crowned at primary schools golf championships

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

CHAMPIONS of the 2024 Primary Schools Golf Championships powered by Capital Union Bank were crowned yesterday at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) Nine-Hole Facility.

The Poitier Golf Home School and St Andrew’s International School were the overall team winners of the lower primary girls and lower primary boys divisions respectively. Home School were declared the winners of the upper primary girls division and Windsor School managed to haul away the hardware for the upper primary boys division.

Chris Marie, head coach for Windsor School, gave special credit to boys for playing well and event organisers for hosting a great primary golf championship.

“Hugo, Zachary, Hawthorne and Jack did a great job today. They kept focused, took their time and shot some nice scores and all the boys played pretty consistently today. I have to credit the guys at Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy... It is an amazing job that they do here and they also come to our school on Tuesday and Thursday and do some work with the kids at school,” the coach said.

He added that Windsor School will be back next year for competition.

“I am amazed that this is the fourth year and it is so well run and organised so we are just happy to be a part of it. We are fortunate to have some really good golfers. We will come back every year because this is such a great event for the kids,” he said.

Windsor’s quartet of Hugo Johnston, Zachary Landry, Hawthorne Wood and Jack Fox collectively scored 111 to be crowned the overall winners of the upper primary school boys division. The four-member team consisting of Briland Cunningham, Reef Harvey, William Smith and Thermelis Cathapolis scored 117 to put HomSchool in the second spot. The trio of William Mahelis, Caleb Davis and Connor Stevenson settled for third with a total of 118 for St Andrew’s.

Cunningham was the top individual golfer in the upper primary boys division with a total of 31. Deandrey Poitier, of TG Glover, rounded up 33. Maximilien Demole, of King’s College and Mahelis both equalled the score of 33. The remaining top 10 finishers in the individual round were Johnston, St Thomas More’s Kai Bastian, Landry, Eva Hilton’s Antonio Hernandez, Wood and Juan Pedro Vianna, representing Lyford Cay International School.

The three-member unit including Zaire Poitier, Zohalle Smith and Adelyn Amorello-Bradley scored 138 for Home School to hoist the trophy for the upper primary girls division. The Queen’s College Comets team of Kaleah Brown, Tatyana Clarke and Charlie Banner totaled 142 for the second position. Windsor fell to third in this event with a score of 150. The team members were Zara Greaves, Adrielle Goncalves, Taylor Davis and Amelia Ingaggiato.

Poitier took the podium once again this time as the best performer in the individual upper primary girls division. She shot 35 on the final day. Londyn Strachan, representing Genesis Academy, scored 38 for second place and QC’s Brown notched a score of 40.

Also rounding out the top 10 were Payton McKenzie (Xavier’s Lower School), Sarah Scheidecker (Nassau Christian Academy), Greaves, Stella Ward (St Andrew’s), Goncalves, Smith and Martinique Perry (Eva Hilton). Zion and Zeden Poitier along with Skyrah Chambers teamed up well for Poitier Golf Home-School to claim the lower primary girls division championship. They scored 114.

Summit Academy’s Savannah Mackey, Madison Miller, Sierra Moxey and Shayla Smith scored 172 to lock up the second podium position. Eva Hilton, who swept all divisions of the public primary schools championships, cracked the top three with a score of 174.

The team members were Jamiah Miller, Amelia Frazer, Kendia Dames and Maddison Taylor.

The Poitier girls placed first and second with scores of 34 and 38 respectively on the individual lower primary girls leaderboard. Liv Ward, of St Andrew’s, scored 41 to secure third place.

Completing the top 10 were Chambers, Sadie Jones (Windsor), Samantha Mahelis (St Andrew’s), Eliana Rodarmel (King’s College), Semaj Sands (St Cecilia’s), Miller and Azaria Bethel (Lyford Cay

International School).

The battle for the top two positions of the lower primary boys division was close but ultimately St Andrew’s had the lowest score. The team of William Stevenson, Advik Arora and Zane Gibson scored 130 collectively. Windsor’s team of Luca Greaves, Benjamin Lozzi, Tomas Jongsma and Gael Cepeda were knocking on the door for first place with their score of 131 but settled for second. The Comets’ trio of Cameron Coakley, Rees Henderson and Caiden Bain scored 165 to wrap up third.

Greaves led the individual round with a score of 34. Tyhler Rolle, of Nassau Christian Schools, totaled 42 to take the second best spot. Arora concluded with a score of 43, good for the third position.

Wrapping up in the top 10 also were Stevenson, Gibson, Coakley, Jeter Rodarmel (King’s College), Lozzi, Jongsma and Liam Bethel (King’s College).

Event organisers were pleased with this hosting of the 2024 Primary Schools Golf Championships and are looking forward to even more competitive action for their fifth year.