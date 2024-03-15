Clubs & Societies March 15th, 2024.

Horticultural Society of The Bahamas

The Horticultural Society of The Bahamas (HSB) will hold its biennial plant show on Saturday, April 6, from 2pm to 6pm, at Doris Johnson Senior High School, Prince Charles Drive. Admission to the show is $5 for adults, $3 for children.

According to the HSB president and plant show committee chairman Dail Pearce, the show is one of the largest in The Bahamas with displays of beautiful plants grown by its members. This is the first show since 2016 and green thumb enthusiasts are excited to exhibit their flora. As part of the HSB’s objectives to promote horticulture, the club will donate fruit trees to the school’s garden.



“As a garden club, we are committed to educating and sharing with the public our knowledge of horticulture,” says Pearce. “We have been in existence for 40 years and we consider it important to hold shows. With that being said, we are excited as the members of The Horticultural Society of the Bahamas Nassau Branch to present a show of ‘Horticulture Extravaganza’. You don’t want to miss this plant show!”

The HSB has evolved over their 40 years in existence. “Many new members have signed on both to exhibit beautiful plants and to help with producing the show. That’s encouraging for the future of HSB, “said Sara Parker, a founder member.

Vendors for this year’s show include Flamingo Nursery, Muriel’s Garden, Duke Strachan, Kent Lightbourne, Marina Greaves, Dail’s Exotic Orchids, Donnell Ferguson, Ocean Marie Garden Accessories, MCM Orchids and Sandy Towning.

The top award of the event is the Sara Bardelmeier Award of Horticultural Excellence, named after the HSB’s founder and awarded to the judges’ choice as the most outstanding plant in the entire show. Steven McKinney won the award at the 2016 show and the winning plant was a Vriesea Bromeliad. Hubert Albury won the award in 2014 and the winning plant was a Grammatophyllum Orchid.

The Horticultural Society of The Bahamas was founded in 1984 by Sara Bardelmeier to promote horticultural knowledge, educate the public on care and maintenance of trees and plants, and to enhance the beauty of our islands. Meetings are held the first Saturday of every month. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

HSB Plant Show Committee:

Chairman: Dail Pearce

Floor plan and traffic flow of show: Dail Pearce, Alicia Oxley, Ian Hutchinson, Sean Lightbourne

Plant Show Booklet: Pam Paĺacious Seyfret

Placement and Classification: Sarah Lobosky, Pam Paĺacious Seyfret, Sara Parker, Lana Levarity, Hubert Albury, Sean Lightbourne, Melanie Roach

Staging or set-up: Dail Pearce, Ian Hutchinson, Sean Lightbourne, Kent Lightbourne, and entire Plant Show Committee

Ribbons: Sarah Lobosky

Trophies and awards: Dail Pearce and Georgette Dames

Admissions cashiers: Jillian Ferrera and Camille Cleare

Door prizes: Cindy Wilde

Plant Show Tags: Cynthia Gibbs

Vendors organizer: Georgette Dames

Food: Sharon Archer, Batter Girls, Petite Cakes

Scorers: Gordon Wilde, Sarah Lobosky, Pam Paĺacious Seyfret

Protocol: Kyron Strachan

Publicity: Sara Parker, Felena Burrows, Rosemary Hanna, Georgette Dames, Wendy Mazuk

Light lunch for Judges and Executives - Sharon Archer Wilson

Kiwanis Club of Over-the-Hill

On Tuesday, February 27, the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill led by our president Dominique Gaitor, visited the Yellow Elder Primary School to present 30 Terrific Kids Certificates, and 25 Bring Up Grades (BUG) certificates to the students. These students were identified by their teachers for these awards.

Kiwanis Terrific Kids is a character-building program that recognises students for modifying their behavior. The program encourages kids to become the best version of themselves. Kids determine what being terrific means to them, then develop their own goals and use peer mentoring to hold themselves accountable for the actions they take each week. When a participant achieves their goal, her or she is recognised for being a Terrfic Kid.

Kiwanis Bring Up Grades-Now you can empower kids to succeed in school. Bring Up Grades, or BUG, is a program that recognizes elementary students who raise their grades or maintain good grades from one grading period to the next. Students are motivated to excel because they set their own goals — and they participate in peer mentoring, which involves their classmates in their success. When they reach their goals, the entire class celebrates.

The Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill was organised on September 24, 1975, and remains the only all men’s Kiwanis club in Sunshine Division 22, Bahamas, under the Eastern Cananda & Caribbean District of Kiwanis International.

Long Islanders Association

The Long Islanders’ Association recently held its annual Souse-Out at the RM Bailey Park, resulting in overwhelming support from patrons. Long Island mutton souse, chicken and sheep tongue souse were on the menu, as well as stew conch and stew fish. All were served with Long Island-style Johnny cake or a homemade roll.

The Long Islanders’ Association (LIA) wishes to thank all who helped to make the annual Souse-Out a massive success. Members served souse to a sold-out crowd. This fundraiser is the first major event of the year.

The annual fair is slated for the first week in May, and raffle tickets are already on sale. The grand prize is a brand new vehicle, which is the top amongst a long list of lucrative prizes. The Long Island Regatta is scheduled to take place in Salt Pond, Long Island in early June. The LIA is currently celebrating it’s 50th anniversary.

To stay abreast of The Long Islanders’ Association’s events and announcement, visit them on Facebook.