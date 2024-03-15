Commodore says repatriation of Haitian migrants by sea is ‘imminent’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said a contingency plan would see two vessels used to repatriate undocumented migrants to Haiti.

He suggested 252 people will be repatriated –– the 107 currently detained in Matthew Town, Inagua, and the 145 at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

He said secondary vessels will "act as escort ships to the primary vessels with migrants embarked".

"The preferred transportation method is by air (which is unavailable at the moment) with movement by sea being the contingent plan."

He said the repatriation date is "unknown, yet imminent".

Commodore King's comments came after Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard told The Tribune the government should consider repatriating the migrants by sea.

“What steps is the government taking to augment the existing facilities to make sure that we are complying with international protocols surrounding health, and what are suitable or appropriate accommodations for detainees?" he asked yesterday.

“Secondly, to what extent is the government, in tandem with the United Nations, United States, France, Canada, and CARICOM, working to create any facility in Inagua that can serve as a temporary spot?"