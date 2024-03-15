Crackdown on illegal shanty electric supply

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government is going after generator owners who illegally provide electricity to residents in shanty town communities for a charge, according to Works Minister Clay Sweeting.

Such people could face a fine of up to $10,000.

“In some instances, you would see illegal connection, but in other instances, such as in Abaco, 90 percent of the homes did not have any running water,” Mr Sweeting said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“We also discovered that in the communities, there were three or four generators that were wired and not up to code, and the owners of the generators were then charged a fee for providing electricity to people in the community.

“They would have provided electricity from eight to six in the morning or at a standard rate. So, in Abaco, there was no allocation for utilities; that was one of the biggest issues.

“Here, in New Providence, we found some situations in that regard, but it seems that there seems to be a trend where persons utilise and take advantage of people in these communities by providing generators for power and then charging them as if they are the utility company.”

The number of people facing charges in connection with this is unclear.

According to Mr Sweeting, officials will begin tackling shanty towns in Eleuthera, having demolished nearly 300 structures across New Providence and Abaco.

Mr Sweeting said an initial assessment of Eleuthera is complete, and officials are moving into the second phase of the process.

“Over the course of the next few months, the team will ensure that these areas are monitored to prevent re-occupation," he said.