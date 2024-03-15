Man shot dead off Fire Trail Road

Police are investigating after a man in his early thirties was shot dead off Fire Trail Road on Thursday night.

Shortly before 8pm, police were notified of gunshots in the vicinity of Campbell Estates off Fire Trail Road east. Upon arrival, responding officers found the man lying outside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim had just arrived at the residence when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by three males who exited a white vehicle.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, examined the victim, and they determined he showed no signs of life.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any additional information that can help solve this matter to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).